Amazon just beat JB Hi-Fi's incredible Note 10 Black Friday deal

Amazon have come out swinging with a Note 10 deal of their own.

Earlier today, we highlighted JB Hi-Fi's Note 10 Black Friday deal with the expectation that it couldn't be beat. We were wrong. Where JB discounted the $1499 device down to $880, Amazon have now gone one step further and are selling the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for just $850.

The deal itself only lasts for another nine or so hours, so get in while you can. Buy it here.

The regular Galaxy Note 10 has a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display of the same quality found in the Galaxy S10. That means it is smaller than the 6.4-inch AMOLED found on the Galaxy Note 9 but still larger than the 6.1-inch AMOLED display you'd get from a Galaxy S10. You're also getting a smaller battery, slightly different camera system and less RAM. For a full breakdown of the differences between the Note 10, Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G, check out this guide.

Fergus Halliday
