Our go-to 4K Blu-Ray player is 14% off

Sony UBP-X700 Credit: Sony

Black Friday sales mean that it's a great time to grab Sony's X700 Ultra HD Blu Ray player.

Ordinarily priced at $279, the Sony X700 4K Blu Ray player can be had through Amazon for $240. It's Wi-Fi enabled and, in addition to straight 4K, it supports all three major HDR standards: HDR10, Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Buy it here.



In our recent buyers guide for 4K Blu Ray Players, we said that "the UBP-X700 sits at the perfect crossroads between cost, performance, and extra gizmos." Read more here.



If that's a little dear, Sony's S6700 4K Blu Ray player is also down from $299 to $179. Buy it here.



If you're after more Black Friday 2019 deals, check out:

