Amazon Australia bring back one of Prime Day's best deals for Black Friday

One of our favorite bargains of this year's Prime Day saw the Galaxy S10e discounted so much it may as well have been classed as a mid-tier phone. Amazon have brought the deal back for this year's Black Friday, bringing the price of Samsung's most affordable Galaxy flagship down to $789.
Envisioned as a more-affordable Galaxy flagship, the Galaxy S10e features a 5.8-inch dynamic AMOLED HDR+ display with a holepunch notch, 6GB of RAM, a 3100mAh battery headphone jack, Micro SD slot, wireless charging, IP68 water resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Buy it here.
Of course, the only problems with this deal is that Amazon are also running a massive fire sale on the Galaxy Note 10. $789 for an S10e is quite good but, paying an extra $70 for a Galaxy Note 10 is a bargain that's hard to pass by.
