Amazon Australia bring back one of Prime Day's best deals for Black Friday

Credit: Samsung

One of our favorite bargains of this year's Prime Day saw the Galaxy S10e discounted so much it may as well have been classed as a mid-tier phone. Amazon have brought the deal back for this year's Black Friday, bringing the price of Samsung's most affordable Galaxy flagship down to $789.



Envisioned as a more-affordable Galaxy flagship, the Galaxy S10e features a 5.8-inch dynamic AMOLED HDR+ display with a holepunch notch, 6GB of RAM, a 3100mAh battery headphone jack, Micro SD slot, wireless charging, IP68 water resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Buy it here.



Of course, the only problems with this deal is that Amazon are also running a massive fire sale on the Galaxy Note 10. $789 for an S10e is quite good but, paying an extra $70 for a Galaxy Note 10 is a bargain that's hard to pass by.



