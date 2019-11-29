Best Target Black Friday deals 2019

Credit: Leif Johnson / IDG

If you’re in the market for phones, smart home accessories, gaming devices, TVs, or fitness trackers, Target’s deals are, well, right on target. The retailer is even selling some phones for “free”—with a qualifying activation from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint, that is.

Target is a good source of Apple-related deals, too, and for those we recommend checking out our list of the best Apple-related Black Friday deals. Standouts there include $200 gift cards with some iPhone purchases and a record low price for the new 10.2-inch iPad (which a few other retailers are matching).

Want a much larger selection of offers? Then you should head over to our sprawling roundup of the best tech-related Black Friday deals from multiple stores.

Best Target Black Friday tech deals

Target’s brick and mortar stores open at 5 p.m. Thursday, close at 1 a.m. Friday, and reopen at 7 a.m. Friday. Some online shopping began as early as midnight on Thursday.

Audio

Portable Bluetooth speakers

Wireless Headphones & Earbuds

Bluetooth trackers

Coding and computer kits for kids

Digital Cameras

DNA Testing

Fitness trackers & Smartwatches

Fitness trackers

Smartwatches

Gaming accessories

Controllers

Mice

Gaming consoles

All disc-based Xbox One S and X consoles come with a $40 Target gift card.

Gaming subscriptions

Laptops

$100 - HP 11.6 Chromebook 11-v031nr

(Celeron N3050, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC storage)

Phones

Smart home

Robot vacuums

Security cameras

Smart doorbells

Smart speakers

Smart thermostats

Streaming hardware

Tablets & eBook readers

Tablets

eBook readers

TVs

