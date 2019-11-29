Best Target Black Friday deals 2019

Save on TVs, Fitbits, media streamers, robot vacuums, gaming consoles, and more!

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Leif Johnson / IDG

If you’re in the market for phones, smart home accessories, gaming devices, TVs, or fitness trackers, Target’s deals are, well, right on target. The retailer is even selling some phones for “free”—with a qualifying activation from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint, that is.

Target is a good source of Apple-related deals, too, and for those we recommend checking out our list of the best Apple-related Black Friday deals. Standouts there include $200 gift cards with some iPhone purchases and a record low price for the new 10.2-inch iPad (which a few other retailers are matching).

Want a much larger selection of offers? Then you should head over to our sprawling roundup of the best tech-related Black Friday deals from multiple stores.

Best Target Black Friday tech deals

Target’s brick and mortar stores open at 5 p.m. Thursday, close at 1 a.m. Friday, and reopen at 7 a.m. Friday. Some online shopping began as early as midnight on Thursday.

Audio

Portable Bluetooth speakers

Wireless Headphones & Earbuds

Bluetooth trackers

Coding and computer kits for kids

Digital Cameras

DNA Testing

Fitness trackers & Smartwatches

Fitness trackers

Smartwatches

For more sales, have a look at our picks for the best fitness tracker and smartwatch deals across all retailers.

Gaming accessories

Controllers

Mice

Gaming consoles

All disc-based Xbox One S and X consoles come with a $40 Target gift card.

Gaming subscriptions

Laptops

For more, check out all of our hand-picked Black Friday laptop deals from a variety of brands and retailers.

Phones

For Target deals on smartphones, check out all of our top picks for Black Friday deals on Android phones from various retailers.

Smart home

Robot vacuums

Security cameras

Smart doorbells

Smart speakers

Smart thermostats

Streaming hardware

Tablets & eBook readers

Tablets

eBook readers

TVs

For more sales, check out our hand-picked Black Friday deals on TVs from various retailers.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Scan at 1 Photo per second!

Quickly organise your entire photographic history. Automatically color correct and restore poor condition and even faded photos. And, most importantly easily share your memories with friends and family using your favourite social media applications such as Instagram, Twitter, and more.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?