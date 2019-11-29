Best Target Black Friday deals 2019

If you’re in the market for phones, smart home accessories, gaming devices, TVs, or fitness trackers, Target’s deals are, well, right on target. The retailer is even selling some phones for “free”—with a qualifying activation from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint, that is.
Best Target Black Friday tech deals
Target’s brick and mortar stores open at 5 p.m. Thursday, close at 1 a.m. Friday, and reopen at 7 a.m. Friday. Some online shopping began as early as midnight on Thursday.
Audio
Portable Bluetooth speakers
Wireless Headphones & Earbuds
- $35 - JBuds Air Sport True Wireless Headphones
- $90 - Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones (WHCH700N/B)
- $100 - Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
- $130 - Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Bluetooth trackers
- $13 - Tile Mate (2018), White
Coding and computer kits for kids
- $50 - Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit
- $50 - Kano Computer Kit
- $150 - Kano Computer Kit Touch
Digital Cameras
DNA Testing
Fitness trackers & Smartwatches
Fitness trackers
- $50 - Fitbit Ace 2
- $50 - Garmin Vivofit Jr. Kids Activity Tracker
- $70 - Fitbit Inspire HR
- $100 - Fitbit Charge 3
- $100 - Fitbit Versa Lite
- $130 - Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music
- $150 - Fitbit Versa 2
Smartwatches
- $165 - Fossil Sport Smartwatch
- $250 - Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch, 42mm
Gaming accessories
Controllers
- $40 - Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller (assorted colors)
- $40 - Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (assorted colors)
Mice
Gaming consoles
All disc-based Xbox One S and X consoles come with a $40 Target gift card.
- $200 - Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle
- $200 - PlayStation 4 + Last of Us, God of War & Horizon Zero Dawn
- $300 - PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB
- $350 - Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle
Gaming subscriptions
Laptops
- $100 - HP 11.6 Chromebook 11-v031nr
(Celeron N3050, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC storage)
Phones
Smart home
Robot vacuums
- $150 - Ecovacs DEEBOT N79W Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
- $200 - iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum
- $250 - iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum
Security cameras
Smart doorbells
- $130 - Ring Video Doorbell 2
- $149 - Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell
Smart speakers
- $19 - Google Home Mini
- $22 - Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen)
- $50 - Amazon Echo Show 5
- $60 - Amazon Echo (3rd gen)
- $79 - Google Nest Hub
Smart thermostats
- $179 - Google Nest Thermostat
Streaming hardware
- $20 - Amazon Fire TV Stick (2nd gen)
- $25 - Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick (2nd gen)
- $25 - Google Chromecast
- $30 - Roku Streaming Stick+
Tablets & eBook readers
Tablets
- $30 - Amazon Fire 7 (2019), 16GB
- $60 - Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition (2019), 16GB
- $100 - Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017), 32GB
eBook readers
TVs
- $170 - 40” TCL 1080p Roku TV (40S325)
- $180 - 50” Philips 4K Roku TV With HDR 10
- $330 - LG 55 Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV (55UM6910PUC)
- $400 - 65” TCL Roku 4K HDR Smart TV (65S425)
- $600 - Samsung 65 Smart 4K TV (UN65RU7100FXZA)
