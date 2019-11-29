Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2019

The best tech deals on TVs, soundbars, gaming hardware, smart home gear, PCs, and more!

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Walmart / IDG

Walmart might not be as strongly associated with tech as Best Buy, but its deals on gadgets and gear are fiercely competitive. Be it a new pre-built PC, smart home devices, or Apple's latest, you'll find standouts in the entries below.

Among them is a $99 Chromebook, a $580 gaming PC, and iPhones. In fact, Walmart is certainly one of best places to pick up an iPhone this weekend because of the generous gift cards it’s offering. For more information on that, check out our roundup of the best Apple-related Black Friday deals.

If you find this list isn't enough to quench your thirst for tech bargains, we highly suggest checking out our full round-up of the best tech-related Black Friday deals from major stores.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals

Walmart’s deals began online on Wednesday, November 27 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET, and in-store Thursday, November 28 at 6pm.

Apple

See our Best Apple Black Friday deals for the top discounts on Apple products at Walmart and all other retailers, too.

Audio

Earbuds & True Wireless Earbuds

Bluetooth speakers

Headphones

Receivers

Speakers

bose wireless speaker Bose

Bose's impressive SoundTouch multiroom speakers are still quite pricey, but this year's deals put them within slightly closer reach.

Desktop PCs

Gaming

Digital cameras

DNA testing

Fitness trackers & smartwatches

For more deals, see our hand-picked Black Friday deals on fitness trackers and smartwatches from a variety of retailers.

fitbit versa lite Fitbit

The Fitbit Versa Lite received a near-perfect score when we reviewed it earlier this year.

Gaming accessories

Controllers

Headsets 

Mice

Gaming consoles

Home theater

Soundbars

Streaming devices

Laptops

For more options, check out our hand-picked list of the best laptop and Chromebook Black Friday deals across all retailers. 

PC Accessories

Mice

Keyboards

Webcams

PC components

Storage

Phones

For all of our smartphone deals, check out our list of the best Black Friday deals on Android phones from various retailers.

Routers

Smart home

Robot vacuums

roomba960 iRobot

The iRobot Roomba 960 is one of the best robot vacuums you can get.

Security cameras

Smart clocks

Smart speakers

TVs

You can find more big-screen bargains in our list of hand-picked Black Friday deals on TVs from various retailers.

