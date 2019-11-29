Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2019

The best tech deals on TVs, soundbars, gaming hardware, smart home gear, PCs, and more!

Credit: Walmart / IDG

Walmart might not be as strongly associated with tech as Best Buy, but its deals on gadgets and gear are fiercely competitive. Be it a new pre-built PC, smart home devices, or Apple's latest, you'll find standouts in the entries below.

Among them is a $99 Chromebook, a $580 gaming PC, and iPhones. In fact, Walmart is certainly one of best places to pick up an iPhone this weekend because of the generous gift cards it’s offering. For more information on that, check out our roundup of the best Apple-related Black Friday deals.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals

Walmart’s deals began online on Wednesday, November 27 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET, and in-store Thursday, November 28 at 6pm.

Apple

Audio

Earbuds & True Wireless Earbuds

Bluetooth speakers

Headphones

Receivers

Speakers

Bose Bose's impressive SoundTouch multiroom speakers are still quite pricey, but this year's deals put them within slightly closer reach.

Desktop PCs

Gaming

Digital cameras

DNA testing

Fitness trackers & smartwatches

Fitbit The Fitbit Versa Lite received a near-perfect score when we reviewed it earlier this year.

Gaming accessories

Controllers

Headsets

Mice

Gaming consoles

Home theater

Soundbars

Streaming devices

Laptops

PC Accessories

Mice

Keyboards

Webcams

PC components

Storage

Phones

Routers

Smart home

Robot vacuums

iRobot The iRobot Roomba 960 is one of the best robot vacuums you can get.

Security cameras

Smart clocks

Smart speakers

TVs

