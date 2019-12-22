Apple products are cheaper on Cyber Monday through Amazon

airpods-2nd-gen-02-100792363-orig.jpeg Credit: Jason Cross/IDG

Amazon are running a Cyber Monday promotion that lets you score yourself a set of AirPods and more for up to 27% off.

Available here until midnight, the deal covers both first and second-generation AirPods ($199 and $239), a 2005 Macbook Air ($639), Series 3 & 4 Apple Watches ($357 and $638) and an iPhone 8 ($815).



On one hand, this is hardly the latest Apple tech. One the other - and when the aforementioned discount is factored in - there's definitely some significant savings to be had. Take advantage by clicking here.



If you're after more Black Friday 2019 deals, check out:



