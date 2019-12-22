Jabra's best noise-cancelling headphones are almost 40% off for Cyber Monday

(PC World)

Credit: Jabra

Jabra's Elite 85 headphones are 38% off for Cyber Monday through Amazon.

Launched earlier this year, Jabra's premium over-ear noise-cancelling headphones can be nabbed for $309 rather than the usual $499 here.

In our review of the Jabra Elite 85h, we said that "Jabra are betting that smarter headphones are better than dumber ones. And while Jabra have always a cerebral bent to their audio hardware, the Jabra Elite 85h they take that quality to a new level."

You can read our full review here.

Fergus Halliday
