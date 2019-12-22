Aussie Broadband's Cyber Monday deal is somehow even better than their Black Friday bargain

Credit: Aussie Broadband

Picking up where their Black Friday deal left off, Aussie Broadband are running a Cyber Monday promotion that could save you $20 a month plus a $30 credit on your first bill.

Where their previous promotion was open season, Aussie Broadband's Cyber Monday promotion is limited to the first 200 customers who sign-up to either of Aussie Broadband's NBN 50 or NBN 100 plans using the promo code CYBER20.

Essentially, the promotion brings the cost of signing up for one of Aussie Broadband's NBN25 plans down to about $9 and the cost of signing onto an NBN50 plan down to $29. The price does revert to normal after six months but there's no lock-in or cancellation fees so you can just jump ship at that point.

Remember - If you do miss out, you can still take advantage of Aussie Broadband's Black Friday discount until midnight.

If you're after more Black Friday 2019 deals, check out:



Fergus Halliday
