ASUS' ROG Phone 2 finds its way onto JB Hi-Fi shelves

ASUS' gaming-focused ROG Phone 2 is finally available in Australia through JB Hi-Fi.

Bundled together with a trio of accessories, the new phone is available through JB Hi-Fi from today for an RRP of $1699.

Under the hood, the ROG Phone 2 features a 6000mAh battery, a 6.59-inch AMOLED 10-bit HDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 855+ processor. The device also features 12GB of RAM and 512GB of on-board storage. It also supports 30W charging via USB Type-C.

In addition to top of the line specs, the ROG Phone 2 also boasts several gaming-specific features such as AirTrigger II ultrasonic sensors (which lets you tap the edges of the device as if they were trigger on a controller), Dual Surrounding Vibration technology, a 3D vapor chamber and a set of beefy front-facing stereo speakers.

Like the original, the ROG Phone 2 is also designed to be used with several accessories that come bundled with the device. These include the ROG Kunai controller, Aero Case and AeroActive Cooler II.

In Australia, the ROG Phone 2 is available from today through JB Hi-Fi for an RRP of $1699.

Fergus Halliday
