ASUS' ROG Phone 2 finds its way onto JB Hi-Fi shelves

ASUS' gaming-focused ROG Phone 2 is finally available in Australia through JB Hi-Fi.

Bundled together with a trio of accessories, the new phone is available through JB Hi-Fi from today for an RRP of $1699.

Under the hood, the ROG Phone 2 features a 6000mAh battery, a 6.59-inch AMOLED 10-bit HDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 855+ processor. The device also features 12GB of RAM and 512GB of on-board storage. It also supports 30W charging via USB Type-C.



In addition to top of the line specs, the ROG Phone 2 also boasts several gaming-specific features such as AirTrigger II ultrasonic sensors (which lets you tap the edges of the device as if they were trigger on a controller), Dual Surrounding Vibration technology, a 3D vapor chamber and a set of beefy front-facing stereo speakers.



Like the original, the ROG Phone 2 is also designed to be used with several accessories that come bundled with the device. These include the ROG Kunai controller, Aero Case and AeroActive Cooler II.



