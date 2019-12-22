PCWorld's December Digital Magazine: Google's latest hardware reviewed

Enjoy the best of PCWorld.com in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS.

In the December issue

The December issue has reviews of the new Google Pixel 4 XL and Pixelbook Go. We have details on AMD’s 32-core Threadripper 3970X and 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X. Plus, we review the HP Omen 17 and the new Brave 1.0 browser.

Other highlights include:

News : Microsoft's 10 biggest Ignite reveals include the new Edge, and more ways to tie Office to the web



GPUs: Nvidia reveals faster GeForce GTX 1660 Super, GTX 1650 Super GPUs boosted by GDDR6 memory

Hands-on with Microsoft's Project xCloud: Putting cellular cloud gaming to the test

Lenovo IdeaPad S340-15IWL review: Peppy quad-core performance, but a cheap display

Tall phones trend: If 2020 will be the year of the tall phone, I want no part of it

HDMI vs. DisplayPort: Which display interface reigns supreme?

Here's How: How to use Windows' Your Phone app to connect your phone to your PC

Video highlights

Watch: Google Nest Wifi is the second generation of the Google hub, now rebranded with Nest and incorporating the Nest smart home hub. The satellites now have Google Assistant built-in, too. Mike Simon goes hands-on at Google's hardware event in New York.

