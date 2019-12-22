Kelly Bayer Rosmarin new Optus boss

Replaces Allen Lew who is moving to the role of CEO group strategy and business development and country chief officer, Thailand

(CIO) on

Credit: Optus

Optus has promoted its deputy chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin to CEO after only 10 months in the role.

Bayer Rosmarin is replacing Allen Lew who will join parent company Singtel’s management committee from April 1 as CEO group strategy and business development and country chief officer, Thailand.

Optus said on Thursday that as deputy CEO, Bayer Rosmarin joined Optus in March from Commonwealth Bank where she was group executive, institutional banking and markets. According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, Bayer Rosmarin left CBA on a $5.15 million salary and a termination payout of close to $1 million after “missing out on the top job to Matt Comyn.

As deputy CEO at Optus, Bayer Rosmarin has been accelerating customer experience improvements and driving growth for the telco’s consumer business.

Singtel’s group, Chua Sock Koong, said Bayer Rosmarin brings a unique blend of technology, commercial and management expertise from a career spanning financial services, management consulting and the Silicon Valley tech sector to Optus.

“She will build on the success of Optus that has flourished under Allen’s dynamic leadership, particularly as we move into the next phase of 5G-powered growth,” he said.

Bayer Rosmarin said in a statement: “I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Optus at this exciting juncture, with 5G on the horizon and the Australian economy digitalising rapidly. I look forward to harnessing and optimising the benefits of these changes for our customers across the country, and working with the passionate people at Optus to drive innovation, deliver great customer, and power the digital economy with connectivity for all Australians.”


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags optussingtelKelly Bayer Rosmarin

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Byron Connolly
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?