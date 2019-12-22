Why the Snapdragon 765, not the 865, will make the biggest impact on 2020 Android phones

5G will lead the way.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Qualcomm

Every year about this time, Qualcomm trots out its newest flagship processor and we all ooh and aah over the potential. Speed boosts! Battery efficiencies! Graphics boosts!

I expected this year to bring more of the same, and for the most part, it does. The Snapdragon 865 is a predictable upgrade over the 855, bringing 25-percent faster performance, a 20-percent graphics boost, and “unbelievable battery life,” according to Qualcomm. In fact, the company says its new chip represents “the culmination of Qualcomm’s more than 30 years of wireless leadership and innovation.”

That may well be true, but this year Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon isn’t the only star of the show. For the first time, the latest and greatest SoC is sharing the spotlight with a processor that’s not destined for the most expensive premium Android phones. Alongside the 865, Qualcomm has also unveiled the Snapdragon 765. While it won’t best the 865 in benchmarks, it could put some serious pressure on those thousand-dollar-plus flagships.

snapdragon 765 tiny Qualcomm

the Snapdragon 765 processor is tiny but mighty.

Launched in 2018, the Snapdragon 7 Series is a relatively new line of processors, meant to bridge the gap between the low-end 600 and high-end 800 chips. They don’t generally get a lot of fanfare (nor do the phones they power), but they’re solid options for mid-range handsets.

That changed with the unveiling of the folding $1,500 Mototola RAZR. That phone isn’t due to land until January, but when it does, it’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 710, which suggests how capable the chip is. Here are the 710's specs:

Snapdragon 710

  • CPU: 8-core Kryo 360 up to 2.2GHz
  • GPU: Adreno 616
  • DSP: Hexagon 685
  • ISP: Spectra 250
  • Modem: X15
  • 5G mmWave: N/A
  • 5G sub-6 GHz: N/A

Now here comes the 765, which basically blows it out of the water:

Snapdragon 765

  • CPU: 8-core Kryo 475 up to 2.3GHz
  • GPU: Adreno 620
  • DSP: Hexagon 696
  • ISP: Spectra 355
  • Modem: X52
  • 5G mmWave: 400MHz bandwidth, 2x2 MIMO
  • 5G sub-6GHz: 100MHz bandwidth, 4x4 MIMO

On the surface, the 765 means mid-range phones will be getting a serious overall performance boost, bringing them ever closer to the high-priced premium handsets. And like the Snapdragon 730 and its 730G, the Snapdragon 765 has its gaming-focused 765G variant, which delivers a 20-percent graphics boost according to Qualcomm. But even the base 765 should deliver performance that’s measurably better than the performance of any of the phones that used the 7 Series processors in 2019.

So an inexpensive a phone like the Pixel 4a, the presumed follow-up to the Snapdragon 670-powered Pixel 3a, could be the phone of the year. The Pixel 3a already proved that you don’t need a top-of-the-line processor to make an excellent phone, and let’s face it, most of the speed benefits offered by the 865 will likely be negligible based on what people use their phones to do. The 765 won’t just be good enough, it’ll be great enough.

5G is key

Beyond straight performance, the main reason for the 765’s superiority is its 5G support. Not only is it the first non-flagship Snapdragon processor to support 5G in any form, it’s also Qualcomm’s first one with an integrated 5G modem in the X52.

Somewhat surprisingly, the 865 relies on the discrete X55 modem. Although the theoretical speeds are higher with the 865’s RF system (7.5Gbps vs 3.7Gbps), both modems will deliver a similar 5G experience. Phones using the 765, however, will likely have better battery life. The 7 Series chips are already more power-efficient than the 8 Series ones, but 5G should take that to an order of magnitude.

pixel 3a back Michael Simon/IDG

Add 5G and a better processor to the Pixel 3a and you’ve got a real flagship killer.

Battery life is the real differentiator. An integrated modem uses less power to run, and when it comes to power-hungry 5G, every little bit makes a difference. As it stands, the only 5G phones out there are very expensive and need to be very big to handle the heat and power consumption needs. That might not change much with the 865 and the X55 modem.

But the 765 could be the chip that truly ushers in the era of 5G. For one, the phones that use it will be far less expensive than the Note 10+ 5G, and for another, they won't be compromised by a lesser discrete-modem system. With the fast and efficient 5G on the 765—not to mention an excellent ISP that supports multiple cameras and high-level performance—mid-range phones should attract way more attention next year, with the Pixel 4a and the Samsung A50 successor bringing some serious heat. Granted, those phones didn’t use the 7 Series chips this year, but the promise of an integrated and future-proof 5G modem could change things.

qualcomm snapdragon 765 5g mobile platform reference design in hand 1 Qualcomm

The phones powered by the 765 processor could make a real splash in 2020.

If those already-great phones have 5G on board, it could bring about a real sea change with how people approach their phones. The Snapdragon 765 could very well deliver next-generation networking to mid-range phones before many of the premium phones get it. By the second half of next year, there could be as many mid-range 5G phones in carrier stores as high-end ones.

It could make buyers start to question why they even need a Snapdragon 865 premium phone in the first place. If phones costing $400-$500 can deliver 5G and better battery life, is it worth spending several hundred dollars more for slightly better performance and some extra bells and whistles? The Snapdragon 865 is a fantastic chip with loads of improvements and incredible speeds, but don’t underestimate the 765. It could very well be the brains behind some of the best phones of 2020.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Scan at 1 Photo per second!

Quickly organise your entire photographic history. Automatically color correct and restore poor condition and even faded photos. And, most importantly easily share your memories with friends and family using your favourite social media applications such as Instagram, Twitter, and more.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?