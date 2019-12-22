Google first ‘Pixel feature drop’ enhances Photos, Call Screen, Duo, RAM

Drop it like its hot.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Michael Simon/IDG

When the Pixel phone landed in 2016, the promise was that the handset would be continuously updated, not just with regular Android security and version updates, but with new features like Apple does with the iPhone. Over the years, Google has obliged by regularly bringing newer Pixel features to older phones, but it’s stopped short of delivering big feature-packed updates. That’s changing with the first ever “Pixel feature drop.”

According to a blog post, the updates are already rolling out and involve two steps: a system update and app updates via the Play Store. It’s unclear whether the update is part of the December security update that began rolling out last week (and has yet to hit the Pixel 4) or a newer Android 10.1 update, but it should reach all Pixel phones “in the coming weeks.”

Here are the new features coming as part of the feature drop:

  • Google Photos: Portrait Blur will let you create blurred-background portrait shots on regular photos.
  • Call Screen (Pixel 4, U.S. only): Google Assistant will now automatically screen unknown callers and filter out detected robocalls.
  • Google Duo (Pixel 4, U.S. only): Auto-framing will keep your face centered during video calls and adjust accordingly if someone else joins. Audio will also be enhanced during bad connections as a machine learning model predicts the likely next sound.
  • Google Duo (Pixel 2, 3, 4): You can blur the background during video calls.

Also coming to the Pixel 2, 3, and 3a:

  • The Recorder app is now available on older generations of Pixel.
  • Pixel 3 and 3a users will get Live Caption. 
  • Focus mode is rolling out to help you stay productive and minimize distractions by easily pausing apps.
  • You’ll be able to flip your phone to silence it on the Pixel 2 and 2 XL.
  • If you use a Pixel 4 in the UK, Canada, Ireland, Singapore and Australia, you’ll soon get the new Google Assistant, though it will still only work in English.

Additionally, Google says all Pixel devices will also receive an update to its memory management in the feature drop, a long-standing issues with Pixel phones. Google says phones will now “proactively compresses cached applications so that users can run multiple applications at the same time—like games, streaming content and more.”

It sounds like this is the start of a new update cycle for the Pixel, as Google looks to further differentiate its own phones from the rest off the Android landscape. In fact, it’s unclear whether these features will eventually be rolling out to all Android phones at all, so for now you’ll need a Pixel phone to take advantage of them.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Scan at 1 Photo per second!

Quickly organise your entire photographic history. Automatically color correct and restore poor condition and even faded photos. And, most importantly easily share your memories with friends and family using your favourite social media applications such as Instagram, Twitter, and more.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?