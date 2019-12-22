How to clean your AirPods Pro

Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

The worst thing about the sleek and pristine aesthetics of Apple’s new AIrPods Pro is that they’re destined to diminish over time.

When you’re wearing earbuds as pearl white as these ones are, it doesn’t much to tarnish the overall look. And while the AirPods Pro are sweat resistant, the gunkier they become, the higher the chances that they’ll stop working before their time.

For our full review of the AirPods Pro, click here.



Here’s how to safely clean your AirPods Pro, keep them looking sharp and in working order for as long as possible.

Step 1 - Break it down

The first thing you’ll want to do is to take your AirPods Pro apart. First, take them out of their case and put it to the side.

Next, pop off each of the ear-trips that extend out from the AirPods Pro.

Step 2 - Wipe it down

Once you’ve done that, find yourself a microfiber cloth. Use that to wipe down the AirPods Pro themselves. Scrub away any gunk you find.

Then, lightly dap that microfiber cloth into a source of water and wipe them down a second time.

Step 3 - Wash it out

The key here is to wash them out using a purely tap water. Do not use any sort of soap or cleanser. Cold water is fine.

Once you’ve comprehensively washed them out, which should take about forty seconds, put them to the side to dry.

Step 4 - Disinfect the charging case

The charger case for the AirPods Pro is often the dankest part of the package.

Before you wipe the charger down, make sure to dab your microfibre cloth in isopropyl alcohol. Avoid all charging ports and connectors as you wipe the inside and outside of the charger case clean.

Step 5 - Reassembly

Put your AirPods back together. Connect the ear-tips back onto the main earbuds and then place the AirPods Pro inside their charger case.

Congrats, you have properly and safely cleaned your AirPods.

You shouldn’t have to do this too often, depending on how averse you are to having a little bit of gunk in your ears.

Things to remember:

Do not clean the AirPods Pro under running water. They are sweat resistant but not necessarily in that way.

For the best results, make sure to clean your AirPods Pro with a dry, soft and lint-free microfiber cloth.

For bonus points, you might want to brush the microphone and speaker meshes clean using a dry cotton swab.

Avoid using any sharp objects or abrasive materials to clean your AirPods. That's just asking for trouble.