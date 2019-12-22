Which gaming mouse, headset and keyboard have the best battery life

Credit: Razer

Nobody likes it when their favourite peripheral dies on them in the middle of a game.

Sometimes it’s just a small inconvenience. Sometimes it can be a massive hassle that leaves you scrambling to find a charging cable or a set of AAA batteries to fix the problem before time runs out.

Obviously, one solution to this is to rely on wired peripherals. However, the other way to go involves investing in a set of gaming gear with excessive battery life.

If you fall into the latter camp and are after a set of PC gaming peripherals that’ll offer you a dumb amount of battery life, here’s what you’ll want to consider:

Logitech G915 Lightspeed

Credit: Logitech

Launched earlier this year, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed is billed as the company's creme de la creme for gaming keyboards. It’s got all fancy switches and RBG lighting effects you could want wrapped up in a standout design that’s as slim as it is strudy.

What’s more, turning off the aforementioned RGB lighting lets you boost the battery life of the Logitech G915 Lightspeed gaming keyboard from about 12 days of use to 135 days of usage per charge.

In Australia, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed is priced at an RRP of AU$399. You can find it on JB Hi-Fi here and Amazon here.

Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed

Credit: Razer

Razer’s Basilisk x Hyperspeed is one of the best value gaming mice you can buy in 2019. You get a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, 40g acceleration, six programmable buttons, mechanical switches plus Razer Synapse integration.

The best part though? The wireless mouse boasts support for both Razer's own HyperSpeed Wireless tech and traditional Bluetooth. You can toggle between the two at the click of a button.

When relying on the latter, the Basilisk x Hyperspeed boasts an impressive 450 hours of usage per charge. In contrast, the former will net you about 285 hours. Either way you slice it, that's an impressive amount of wireless usage for a mouse that costs just shy of $100.

In Australia, you can score the Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed gaming mouse for approximately AU$109. You can buy the Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed gaming mouse on Amazon here.

Sennheiser GSP-370

Credit: Sennheiser

There are gaming headsets with long battery life and then there’s the Sennheiser GSP-370. An over-ear wireless gaming headset that comes equipped with a set of dynamics drivers and a noise-cancelling “broadcast quality” microphone, sennheiser’s latest touts a truly ludicrous 100 hours of battery life.

That’s a lot of Overwatch.

In Australia, the Sennheiser GSP-370 is priced at AU$349. You can buy them through the Sennheiser website.

Know of a mouse, keyboard or headset with a better claim to the title of best battery life? Let us know in the comments.

