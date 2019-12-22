How to clean the Galaxy Fold without breaking it

Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

So - you bought the Galaxy Fold at launch. But after a month or two, your $2999 smartphone has started to get a little grimier than you’d like. Whenever you take off the Galaxy Fold’s fancy protective case, you’re greeted by a grotesque and dusty outline of the foldable’s external display.

Here’s how to clean your Galaxy Fold without breaking it.

Step 1. Remove the Aramid case

If you live without fear and haven’t been using the Aramid fiber case that ships with the Galaxy Fold, you’ll want to remove and clean that before doing anything else. If you haven’t been using the aramid case that ships with the Galaxy Fold, I don’t understand you and you scare me.

You can give the outside of the Fold’s protective case a quick wipe-down using a slightly damp cloth. However, you’ll want to be more careful when cleaning the inside as you don’t want to take away from the stickiness of the rubber strips that are used to keep the Aramid case firmly attached to the Fold.

Step 2.

Moving on, the next step is to get a dry microfiber cloth and use that to wipe down the exterior of the Galaxy Fold. Remember that the Galaxy Fold is not water resistant or ingress-protected in its design, so do not use a wet cloth at all during this part of the process.

The external display on the Galaxy Fold is made of glass, so you can be a little rougher with your scrubbing here. Don’t forget to wipe down the edges as well, partially opening the Fold so that you can fully access them.

Step 3.

Finally, open up the Galaxy Fold and gently wipe down the internal display. As always, be careful here to avoid putting too much pressure on the screen itself. I found that partially closing the Fold and holding it vertically allowed me to wipe downwards on the display.

Then, once your aramid case has fully dried, re-apply it to your Galaxy Fold.

Congratulations, your Galaxy Fold now looks and feels that little bit cleaner.

Things to remember:

Again, the Galaxy Fold is not water or dust resistant. Do not allow any liquids or particles to enter the device and be sure to clean it regularly to avoid dust building up

Be careful not to press to strongly on the internal display

Do not put a screen protector on the Galaxy Fold

Keep magnets and magnetic objects away from the Galaxy Fold, both for their safety and the integrity of the foldable