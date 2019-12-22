Telstra temporarily slices $10 off SIM-only plans

Credit: Telstra

Ahead of the holidays, Telstra is running a steady discount on its current range of SIM-Only plans.

The telco has cut the price of all of its SIM only plans by $10 per month, excluding its $50 per month 15GB plan. The $10 discount on the promotion also applies to the first 12 months on plans with devices. That means you're looking at saving $120 over twelve months.



For our money, the $50 for 60GB is probably the best of the bunch but you can decide for yourself using the widget below:

The promotion will last until December 24th and is available to both new and old customers.





