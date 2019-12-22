Microsoft will check off Wunderlist in May 2020

Should Microsoft have further developed Wunderlist instead of replacing it with To-Do?

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: IDG

Well, you can’t argue that Microsoft isn’t giving anyone enough notice. Microsoft said Monday that it plans to shut down its Wunderlist to-do list service on May 6, 2020.

You’ll still be able to use Wunderlist until then, though Microsoft is cutting off new signups. You’ll have the option to remove your data from Wunderlist—or, as Microsoft hopes, export it to the company’s own To-Do app.

Microsoft originally bought the Wunderlist app in 2015, and then said in 2017 that it planned to phase out Wunderlist in favor of a similar, self-developed app called To-Do. Since then, To-Do has been developed and integrated within other apps, such as Outlook, to provide a more holistic note-taking service across multiple Microsoft apps. 

At the time, Microsoft said that Wunderlist would be maintained while Microsoft nailed down the functionality of To-Do. “We’re not currently working on new features for Wunderlist as we’re concentrating on our new app, Microsoft To-Do,” a Microsoft spokeswoman said in 2017. “Once we are confident that we have incorporated the best of Wunderlist into Microsoft To-Do, we will retire Wunderlist.”

Today, however, Microsoft seemingly blamed itself for its inability to maintain Wunderlist. “Why are we doing this now? We’ve stopped releasing new features and big updates to Wunderlist, so as the app ages it’s become more difficult to maintain,” Microsoft’s Wunderlist team wrote in a blog post. “As technology continues to advance, we can’t guarantee that Wunderlist will continue to work as it should, or as we’d like it to.

“With all our latest updates, we’re confident in To Do being the best alternative for Wunderlist now and so we believe it’s the right time to make the next move,” Microsoft added. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?