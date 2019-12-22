Everything you should buy before you stream on Twitch

Credit: HyperX

Looking to jump into the world of livestreaming on Twitch or Mixer? Here’s a quick run-down of the must-have tech you’ll want to invest in when it comes to building your own streaming setup.

Webcams

Personality is a big part of what makes streaming so attractive to online audiences and making sure that your viewers can actually see your face is an important part of that. If you’re looking to build a solid streaming setup, these are the webcams you’ll want to consider:

Logitech C922HD

Credit: Logitech

There’s a good reason that Logitech’s C922HD is the go-to webcam for most streamers, it just works. It’s flexible enough to suit most setups, it’s relatively affordable and the quality is as good as it needs to be.

You could spend more on something that supports 4K capture but, if you’re just starting your streaming career, the Logitech C920HD sits in a particularly compelling sweet spot for price and performance.

You can buy the Logitech C922 HD on Amazon here.

Razer Kiyo

Credit: Razer

If you’re after something a little more ridiculous or unique, the Razer Kiyo makes an interesting case for itself.

Rather than differentiate itself through video resolution, the Kiyo features a built-in lighting rig that’s easy to customise and promises to ensure your face is evenly and well lit while you stream. It’s a little pricier than a normal webcam but if you want your streams to look that little bit better, it might be worth the expense.

You can buy the Razer Kiyo on Amazon here.

Microphones

More so than even your webcam, your microphone is one of the bigger investments you’ll want to in your streaming setup. You can get away with having a sub-optimal webcam but audiences tend to be far less forgiving when it comes to bad audio quality. The list below covers our picks for the best streaming microphones:

Blue Yeti X

Credit: Blue

The Yeti X is Blue’s creme de la creme microphone. It’s expensive but there’s a lot to like about it. It features a four-capsule condenser array, a light-up smart dial and tight integration with Blue’s VO!CE Broadcast Vocal Effects software. Unless you’re looking to build a studio that’s more suited for professional audio production than streaming games via Twitch, it’s hard to beat what the Yeti X offers.

You can grab it on Scorptec here.

HyperX Quadcast

Credit: HyperX

It should go without saying that HyperX’s Quadcast isn’t going to offer you the level of production quality or configurability that something from a brand with more know-how in the audio space would. However, as far as dipping your toes into the world of podcast and stream-friendly microphones go, it represents an appealing package.

The HyperX QuadCast also features a physical gain dial for fast adjustment and a nifty lighting setup that allows you to visible tell when the microphone is and isn’t live.

You can read our full review of the HyperX Quadcast here. You can grab it on Amazon here.

Portable Hard Drives

If you’re planning to stream regularly, you’re gonna need a source of extra gigabytes to store all that captured video footage. Here are our picks for the best portable hard drives for streamers:

Samsung T5

Credit: Samsung

The Samsung T5 remains our go-to portable storage device. Even two years after it launched locally, the SSD provides a ton of bang for your buck. Available in sizes that range from 250GB to 2TBs, Samsung’s T5 SSD is a reliable, portable and Thunderbolt-enabled way to back up your soon-to-be-VODs.

You can buy the Samsung T5 on Amazon by clicking here.

Software

Alongside a fast and stable internet connection, software is the magic ingredient that pulls all the other parts of streaming together. Check below for the best places to start when it comes to streaming software:

Twitch Studio

Credit: Twitch Twitch Studio

If you’re trying to stream on Twitch for the first time ever, the new official Twitch Studio app is going to be your best friend.

Developed and maintained by Twitch themselves, it streamlines a lot of the hassle of streaming. From start to finish, it’s been designed to get you online as quickly and easily as possible. The app features a comprehensive set up tutorial and an array of stream templates.

If you’re something of a power user, you’ll probably eventually want to graduate to something more advanced but for the newbies out there, Twitch Studio is an option that’s hard to look past.

You can download and try Twitch Studio by clicking here.

Streamlabs

Credit: Streamlabs Streamlabs

While the original (and free) OBS is always an option, Streamlabs provides a pretty accomplished alternative with a great hook: it’s incredibly customisable even for those who don’t want to get particularly technical.

Setting up and streaming using the software is free but getting access to Streamlabs’ enormous library of third party add-ons and themes costs you $12 a month. Assuming you’re ready and willing to pay that cost, Streamlabs lets you go from a pretty basic streaming setup to something a lot more unique, eye-catching and professional looking in no time at all.

You can download and try Streamlabs by clicking here.



