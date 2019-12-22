Australians are finally getting the Google Pixel 4's best feature

(PC World) on

pixel-4-main-100815330-orig.jpg

pixel-4-main-100815330-orig.jpg

Credit: Christopher Hebert/IDG

Google has announced when Pixel 4 owners in Australia will get access to the new and improved Google Assistant.

Back when the Pixel 4 was announced, one of our biggest disappointments was that the device's coolest feature - an on-board assistant that's faster and capable of interacting with Android apps - wouldn't come to Australian users until after the local launch.

Now, according to a blog post, Google have revealed the exact time-frame for this software upgrade.

The company say that the improved Google Assistant will roll out to all Australian Pixel 4 devices in English by December 31st 2019.

In our review of the Pixel 4, we said that "The Google Pixel 4 introduces new features and a stellar camera but it struggles in other areas and dilutes a lot of the charm that previous models had." Hopefully, the rollout of the new Assistant does something to alleviate these shortcomings.

Of course, that's not the only software upgrade coming to Pixel owners this December.

As part of Google's new Feature Drop strategy, Pixel 1, 2, 3 and 3a owners are getting access to the dual-exposure controls and night sight previously only available in the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

In addition, there's also a new Portrait Blur camera mode and improved Google Duo features that use machine learning to blur the background and enhance audio quality during video calls.



Fergus Halliday

Fergus Halliday
Brand Post

