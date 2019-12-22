Wizards of the Coast are reviving the Dark Alliance franchise

Credit: Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast have announced they'll be working with Tuque Games on a new Dark Alliance action RPG.

Announced at this year's Game Awards, Wizards say that the new Dark Alliance will come to both PC and console players in the second half of 2020.

Jeff Hattem, VP Digital Development for Tuque Games says that "from the moment I founded Tuque, our team has known that we wanted to bring our passion for D&D and creativity to the Dark Alliance series."



Importantly, the new game is being pitched less as a sequel and more of a spiritual successor to the older Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance games. Wizards of the Coast say that the new installment will combine the action of a traditional hack-and-slash dungeon crawler with the modern progression and loot systems of today's role-playing games.



Dark Alliance will feature four player co-op for both online and local play. Thus far, four playable characters (each pulled from D&D lore) have been confirmed: Drizzt Do’Urden, Catti-Brie, Bruenor, or Wulfgar.

“We’re taking players on an epic journey through the harsh and violent, Icewind Dale, where they’re going to need to use their wits, their weapons and their party members to help them survive the iconic monsters we’re going to send their way," Hattem says.



Dark Alliance is due to come to consoles and PCs in 2020.



