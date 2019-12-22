Wizards of the Coast are reviving the Dark Alliance franchise

(PC World) on

Credit: Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast have announced they'll be working with Tuque Games on a new Dark Alliance action RPG.

Announced at this year's Game Awards, Wizards say that the new Dark Alliance will come to both PC and console players in the second half of 2020. 

Jeff Hattem, VP Digital Development for Tuque Games says that "from the moment I founded Tuque, our team has known that we wanted to bring our passion for D&D and creativity to the Dark Alliance series."

Importantly, the new game is being pitched less as a sequel and more of a spiritual successor to the older Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance games. Wizards of the Coast say that the new installment will combine the action of a traditional hack-and-slash dungeon crawler with the modern progression and loot systems of today's role-playing games.

Dark Alliance will feature four player co-op for both online and local play. Thus far, four playable characters (each pulled from D&D lore) have been confirmed: Drizzt Do’Urden, Catti-Brie, Bruenor, or Wulfgar.

“We’re taking players on an epic journey through the harsh and violent, Icewind Dale, where they’re going to need to use their wits, their weapons and their party members to help them survive the iconic monsters we’re going to send their way," Hattem says.

Dark Alliance is due to come to consoles and PCs in 2020.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags dungeons and dragonsDark Alliance

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?