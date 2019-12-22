Oppo's smartwatch is finally happening

Credit: Oppo

Oppo have started teasing their first wearable ahead of a rumored Q1 2020 launch.

Back in 2018, I called upon Chinese tech brand Oppo to take up the stagnancy of the smartwatch category. In 2020, it looks like my wishes will be granted.

At the company's recent Inno Day 2019 event in Shenzhen, Oppo confirmed they'd be looking to move into new categories in 2019 including smartwatches, smart headphones, 5G Smart Home router and AR glasses. It's a radical departure from the company's previous go-to-market strategy, which has been focused entirely on their smartphone portfolio.

 "At OPPO, we believe the smartphone will be the gateway to deliver a diverse portfolio of technological services. 5G and AI will serve as the infrastructure of our integrated technology model, helping power new devices, data, computing, services and scenarios for our customers,” said Michael Tran, managing director at OPPO Australia.

Regardless, as part of Inno Day 2019, Oppo teased a smartwatch with a square-shaped display akin to the iconic Apple Watch. The company showed off a silhouette of the device during a presentation but shared no technical details.

What's more, some reports claim that Oppo are planning to launch the smartwatch in Q1 2020. Next year's Mobile World Congress is a likely suspect but, regardless, we expect to learn more about the wearable sooner rather than later.

In my 2018 editorial, I said that "If Oppo were able to apply the same competencies they’ve demonstrated in the smartphone space to wearables, the results could well make for a product worth the attention (and money) of those who have been reticent to embrace the smartwatch category thus far."

Hopefully the reality of 2020 lives up to those lofty expectations.



Tags Oppowearablesmartwatches

Fergus Halliday
