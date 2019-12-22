13 game demos hit Steam to celebrate The Game Awards, including System Shock's reboot

It's like PAX, but no pants required

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: SkateBIRD

Tonight Geoff Keighley will host the sixth annual Game Awards, and per usual it will be as much about hyping up forthcoming games as it is celebrating the old ones. You can catch it live tonight at 5:30 p.m. Pacific on YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, and so forth—or save yourself three hours and check back here tomorrow for a recap of all the various trailers. 

There’s a twist this year, though. In addition to the show itself, Keighley’s put together what he’s calling The Game Festival, “a first-of-its-kind digital consumer event that brings the magic of hands-on gameplay demos to fans around the world.”

That’s a very corporate way of saying: It’s E3 or PAX, but you don’t have to leave your house.

Instead, it’s all on Steam. There are just over a dozen demos total, available to install and play from now through 10 a.m. Pacific on Saturday. You won’t find any of the major publishers on the list—no Microsoft, Bethesda, EA, or even always-there-for-new-technology Ubisoft. But there are some highly anticipated indies to check out, including Night Dive’s System Shock remaster and Glass Bottom’s SkateBIRD. The full list is as follows:

The two I mentioned are definitely the headliners for me, with the rest a grab bag of games I’ve heard of in passing or never seen before. Having dug up the Steam pages, it looks like an interesting set of demos though. Unique concepts, diverse art styles, and a bunch of indies getting some attention in a time when that’s hard to do. What’s not to like?

And with the industry trending towards digital distribution and streaming, I imagine we’ll start to see similar digital tie-ins with E3, PAX, and so forth. People attend those events for more than just the demos, so I doubt in-person conferences will disappear completely. It certainly gets your games in front of a broad audience though, and with way less fuss than manning a booth on a show floor.

As I said, we’ll have a summary tomorrow of all The Game Awards’s various World Premiers and other assorted trailers. The Game Festival might have broader impact in the long run though. Go download some demos, and definitely try SkateBIRD. They’re birds! That skate!

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Hayden Dingman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?