Microsoft announces the Xbox Series X at The Game Awards, along with a Hellblade sequel

Spoiler: It's a black box, but this time it's tall instead of wide. Oh, and it's arriving in November, 2020.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

This is certainly proving to be a weird lead-up to the next generation of consoles. Sony's been low-key dribbling information every few months through a series of Wired exclusives. Now Microsoft's gone ahead and blown the lid off Project Scarlett at The Game Awards, of all places.

The Scarlett codename is no more. The official name is the Xbox Series X—which I assume refers to the fact there will be multiple hardware setups at launch next November, one low-powered (but cheap) and one high-powered (but expensive). Presumably they'll both use the same box regardless, the elongated black obelisk shown in the reveal trailer below.

It's a pretty box, though I wonder how it'll fit in most people's living rooms. Can you run it on its side? Is it smaller than it looks? All questions to be answered at some later date.

There's a lot still to come, really. Microsoft's kept quiet about what's inside the Xbox Series X as well, only telling us at E3 that it's AMD-based, "built off the Zen 2 and Navi CPU and GPU architectures," and that it's four times as powerful as the Xbox One X.

Microsoft's Phil Spencer did show off another launch title: a Hellblade sequel from newly acquired Ninja Theory. Dubbed Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, the trailer is another amazing achievement in terms of performance capture.

If this is what the game actually looks like...next generation's going to be pretty damn interesting. My heart tells me this is just cinematics and the actual game will look worse, but...well, I remember the first Hellblade looked incredible on PC. With new hardware as the baseline and Microsoft's backing? We could be in for a real treat.

We'll keep you updated if we hear any more. I assume we're safe for another four or five months, but then again I didn't expect Microsoft to drop major information at The Game Awards tonight. More fool me.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Hayden Dingman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?