Gearbox (?) announces the Playstation 5

(PC World) on

Credit: Gearbox

Gearbox has revealed they'll be publishing Counterplay Games' Godfall for the still yet-to-be-revealed Playstation 5.

Billed as a looter-slasher, the game debuted with a cinematic trailer (seen below) at this year's Game Awards.

At present, little is known about the gameplay in Godfall other than the fact that it will support up to four play co-op and emphasize melee combat. 

Keith Lee, Creative Director of Godfall and CEO of Counterplay Games, says that the game will "provide a fresh take on action RPGs by rewarding skill-based offensive gameplay and making every hit matter."

“Namely, we want to feed into that yearning for the next best piece in your character build, so we plan to provide plenty of loot to players to ensure there’s meaningful impact to gameplay and playstyles.”

Of course, the biggest hook here is that Godfall's trailer officially confirms the name of Sony's next game console. The news comes as Microsoft announce the name of their own upcoming console: the Xbox Series X.

Until now (and aside from a few stories by Wired), the Playstation 5 has only really been teased by Sony. The next-generation console has yet to receive a formal reveal. 

“We're thrilled at Gearbox to have been chosen by Counterplay Games to bring their creative vision of Godfall to gamers on the PlayStation 5 and PC” said Steve Gibson, President of Gearbox Publishing.

“As we continue our mission to entertain the world, Godfall is a perfect fit with Gearbox Publishing. Playing with your friends and gearing up are some of the things we love most.”

Gearbox say that the game will be coming "exclusively" to the Playstation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store in late 2020. 


Fergus Halliday
