Oppo tease Find X2

Credit: Oppo

Oppo have teased a successor to their 2018 flagship.

While the company say that they won't be announcing the full technical details for the device until Q1 2020, they did confirm it'll run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 processor and ship with 5G connectivity "with a great deal of emphasis on providing a truly immersive display."

It is unclear whether that's meant to be a hint towards the in-display camera technology Oppo has been touting since June or something a form-factor more akin to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The previous Find X primarily distinguished itself through design. It was Oppo's first device with a pop-up camera. Is it that hard to imagine the Find brand being used to launch the company's first foldable?



Michael Tran, managing director for Oppo Australia, says that "2020 is gearing up to be an exciting year for OPPO. Not only are we set to expand our portfolio of smart devices with products such as smart headphones and smart watches, we will also be launching our next-generation flagship smartphone."



"With the Find X2, we wanted to push the boundaries of what's possible with a smartphone. We know that more and more consumers are using their devices to play games or consume content on the go. We feel confident that the Find X2 will provide them with the most immersive experience possible to do so."

The original Find X, released back in 2018, was as technically impressive as it was unique.



In our review, we said that "the Find X isn’t just one of the better flagships on offer this year - it’s also one of the most refreshingly-different. There’s a hidden cost accompanying the phone’s unique camera, but most will probably find it worth paying.



Will the Find X2 live up to that same bar of quality and originality? We'll have to wait and see. Oppo say the Find X2 will be revealed in Q1 2020.