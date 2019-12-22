Everything we know about Riot Forge's first two single-player titles

(PC World) on

Credit: Riot

Riot Forge's first two single-player projects Convergence and Ruined King got announced last week.

Here's what we know:

Ruined King

Credit: Riot

Who's making it?

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is being developed by Airship Syndicate. Based in Texas, the studio has previously-released two games: Battle Chasers: Night War and Darksiders: Genesis.

What is it?

So far, Ruined King is being billed as "a story-driven, turn based role-playing game."

According to Riot, the game will be set after the events of Burning Tides and "players will take control of LoL champions and explore the bustling city of Bilgewater and the mysterious Shadow Isles in a game for the first time."

"Ruined King: A League of Legends Story advances the stories of many champions in the LoL Universe and offers an exciting new way to experience the World of Runeterra."

At the time of writing, we haven't gotten even a glimpse of the gameplay in Ruined King. The best we've got is the cinematic teaser that debuted during this year's Game Awards. Check it for yourself below:

When will it come out?

At the time of writing, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story does not have an official release date or window.

Convergence

Credit: Riot

Who's making it?

Convergence: A League of Legends Story is being developed by Double Stallion Games. Based out of Canada, the studio has previously made Speed Brawl, OK K.O! Lakewood Plaza Turbo and Big Action Mega Fight.

What is it?

Convergence is being billed as a single player action platformer game where players take control of Ekko, the boy who traveled through time. Riot say the game will follow the journey of Ekko "as he discovers that the power to change time comes with many consequences."

“Ekko is such a unique champion with an energetic personality that’s a joy to work with,” said Lee
Thomas, Creative Director at Double Stallion Games.

“We are immersing ourselves in the spectacular city of Zaun, which has such an interesting and rich culture with its juxtaposition to Piltover, and are looking forward to giving players a new way to experience the League of Legends Universe.”

As with Ruined King, Riot and Double Stallion have yet to show off any gameplay from Convergence aside from the cinematic teaser that debuted during this year's Game Awards. Watch it below:

When will it come out?

At the time of writing, Convergence: A League of Legends Story does not have an official release date or window.

Fergus Halliday
