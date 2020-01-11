CES 2020: Jabra introduce gym-friendly Elite 75t Active true wireless earbuds

(PC World) on

Credit: Jabra

As is tradition, Jabra’s latest set of true wireless earbuds are getting a fitness-focused spin-off.

Announced and shown off at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, the new Jabra Elite 75t Active true wireless earbuds come with a new workout-friendly design, 7.5-hours of playback per charge (with another 21 hours contained on the charger case). The Elite 75t Active also feature a set of 4 built-in microphones and an IP57-rating against dust and sweat damage.

Jabra’s previous flagship set of true wireless earbuds, the Elite 65t, released with a similar Active variant.

Jabra say that the new headphones will be able to integrate with both of the company’s apps - MySound and MyControls - from early Q2 next year and that the new earbuds are 22% smaller than their predecessors: the Elite 65t Active. 

The new headphones join the previously-announced Elite 75s, which pair up similar specs with a more professional-looking design. 

Jabra say the Elite 75t Active true wireless earbuds will launch globally in February. In the United States, they’ll be available for an MSRP of US$199. In Australia, the Elite 75t Active true wireless earbuds will retail for AU$329.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.

Fergus Halliday
