Warcraft 3: Reforged is launching sooner than you think

Credit: Blizzard

Blizzard's remaster of Warcraft 3 has gotten a late-January release date.

Pitched as a remastering of both Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos and the Frozen Throne expansion, Warcraft 3: Reforged will launch on the 29th of January 2020.



Blizzard say Reforged will pair up the original game's voice-acting and 60 missions with overhauled characters, structures, environments, animations, and graphical effects. The remaster will also come fully integrated with the modern Battle.Net launcher and augmented by a new world editor that allows for custom community-made maps.



There are two versions of the game available, both of which are available for digital pre-purchase now through the Blizzard Shop. The standard edition is priced at AU$44.95 in Australia and NZ$49.99 in New Zealand.



The Spoils of War Edition is pricier at AU$59.95 or NZ$64.99 if you're in New Zealand. Paying the extra ten bucks nets you a set of unique in-game skins for Arthas, Cenarius, Jaina, and Thrall.



As is Blizzard's way, you also get a bunch of bonus in-game content including a Meat Wagon mount for World of Warcraft, the Third War card back for Hearthstone and the Mal’ganis pet for Diablo III.



