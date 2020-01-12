CES 2020: Jabra augment affordability with new on-ear headphones

(PC World) on

Credit: Jabra

Jabra’s new Elite 45h wireless headphones are looking to give the Beats Solo Pro a run for their money.

Combining one-touch voice assistance integration with 40 hours of battery life per charge, 40mm speakers, Bluetooth 5 connectivity, Jabra say the new on-ear headphones are “built to withstand the hustle and bustle of daily life” and have a weight of just 170g. 

In some ways, the Elite 45h ;ooks to offer a leaner and meaner version of what the Elite 85h delivered. 

Of course, the one thing they don’t have is noise-cancelling - which can be found in both Beats’ (pricier) alternative and the Jabra 85h. Still, Jabra are outfitting the Elite 45hs with a few nifty software hooks. You’ll be able to save a custom hearing profile and optimize the sound signature of the headphones using the MySound feature in the Jabra Sound+ app. 

According to Jabra CEO René Svendsen-Tune  “Portability is the name of the game for today’s consumers. Flitting from work to home and commuting several times a day means quality music and call experience on-the-go is a must.”

“We are excited to introduce the all new Elite 45h, that was engineered with the everyday commuter in mind and the first product to feature our new MySound personalisation feature. We have leveraged years of audio know-how to create the most portable, long-lasting, powerful and compact headphones that are as light on your wallet as they are in your hands!”

The Jabra Elite 45h will be available in three colors: Titanium Black, Gold Beige, Navy and Copper Black. 

Jabra say the Jabra Elite 45h will be available in February 2020. In the States, they’ll be priced at US$99. In Australia, they'll retail for AU$179.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags jabra

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Scan at 1 Photo per second!

Quickly organise your entire photographic history. Automatically color correct and restore poor condition and even faded photos. And, most importantly easily share your memories with friends and family using your favourite social media applications such as Instagram, Twitter, and more.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?