CES 2020: Jabra augment affordability with new on-ear headphones

Credit: Jabra

Jabra’s new Elite 45h wireless headphones are looking to give the Beats Solo Pro a run for their money.

Combining one-touch voice assistance integration with 40 hours of battery life per charge, 40mm speakers, Bluetooth 5 connectivity, Jabra say the new on-ear headphones are “built to withstand the hustle and bustle of daily life” and have a weight of just 170g.

In some ways, the Elite 45h ;ooks to offer a leaner and meaner version of what the Elite 85h delivered.

Of course, the one thing they don’t have is noise-cancelling - which can be found in both Beats’ (pricier) alternative and the Jabra 85h. Still, Jabra are outfitting the Elite 45hs with a few nifty software hooks. You’ll be able to save a custom hearing profile and optimize the sound signature of the headphones using the MySound feature in the Jabra Sound+ app.

According to Jabra CEO René Svendsen-Tune “Portability is the name of the game for today’s consumers. Flitting from work to home and commuting several times a day means quality music and call experience on-the-go is a must.”

“We are excited to introduce the all new Elite 45h, that was engineered with the everyday commuter in mind and the first product to feature our new MySound personalisation feature. We have leveraged years of audio know-how to create the most portable, long-lasting, powerful and compact headphones that are as light on your wallet as they are in your hands!”

The Jabra Elite 45h will be available in three colors: Titanium Black, Gold Beige, Navy and Copper Black.

Jabra say the Jabra Elite 45h will be available in February 2020. In the States, they’ll be priced at US$99. In Australia, they'll retail for AU$179.



Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.