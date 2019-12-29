15 more of the best indie PC games you might have missed in 2019

More than 8,000 games released on the PC in 2019. Below, we've picked out 15 more of our favorites.

We’ve been putting together these “Games You Might Have Missed” lists for a long time now, trying to surface deserving indies you might’ve overlooked. It gets harder every year though—to narrow it down, I mean. There are just so many games. We logged over 300 review codes in 2019, and that’s still a tiny fraction of what actually released. Even shouting out 30 indie games a year doesn’t feel like enough anymore.

All we can do is try, though. Below, you’ll find 15 fantastic indie games from the second half of 2019. Rhythm games, visual novels, frogs and alligators, skateboarding—it’s a rich and varied cross-section of the industry, and I’m certain you’ll find something worth taking a chance on. Though if you don’t...well, there’s our list of great indie games from the first half of the year as well, not to mention our Game of the Year list. That’s like, 45 great games from 2019.

Now if only there were more hours in a day.

Wilmot’s Warehouse

Wilmot’s Warehouse is a game about the joys of organizing. You’ve got a big ol’ room, a growing inventory of colorful boxes, and a bunch of demanding customers. Arrange your boxes however you’d like, whether by color, by shape, by theme. It doesn’t matter, so long as you can summon their location at a moment’s notice and drag them out of the lineup.

It sounds stressful, but I found Wilmot’s Warehouse surprisingly calming. Like unpacking after a move, it’s soothing to discover that everything has its place, that you can impose some order on the chaos with a bit of time and devotion.

Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard

“Good thing crime’s not real.” Of all the jokes in Frog Detective 2, that one maybe got the biggest laugh out of me. It strikes at the heart of the series, one wherein you play as the titular Frog Detective—and yet your cases always end with a heartfelt apology and a dance party. There’s nothing sinister, no conspiracy and no bodies and no murder weapons. Just funny goofs and a cast of oddball animals to chat with.

The writing is good for more than a few blow-air-out-your-nose moments and at least one or two solid chuckles, and then an hour later it’s over. It’s perfect, and I hope Frog Detective turns into an annual tradition.

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sayonara Wild Hearts is a jaw-dropping spectacle, and I wish it let you sit back and enjoy that fact more. Essentially a music video with a rhythm game aspect, all I wanted to do was watch the action and hit a button every once in a while. Instead I was constantly aware of the points I was earning, the rankings I received at the end of every level, and the breaks in the action that coincided with kicking me back to the menu.

After finishing once—it’s only an hour or so—you unlock a mode that just jams every level back to back and only ranks you at the end. I can’t help wishing this was the first encounter I’d had with Sayonara Wild Hearts, a more relaxing experience that focuses on the artistry. Still, it’s a beautiful piece of work if you can turn off the perfectionist part of your brain.

Eliza

For years, Zachtronics has built tough puzzle games within elaborate story frameworks. Way more elaborate than most puzzle games attempt, really.

With Eliza, they simply dispensed with the puzzles for a moment. A visual novel, Eliza discusses the role of technology in modern life, all its myriad facets. Privacy laws, artificial intelligence, isolation and detachment, snake oil disguised as miracles, the reification of everyday life, all subjects that Eliza takes a passing interest in. None of it is all that surprising, but it’s a well-told story that’s as much a mirror of the player as the titular Eliza itself.

A Short Hike

A Short Hike is a perfect summer day, captured. You’ve been sent to Hawk Peak Provincial Park for the summer to live with your aunt. Trouble is, your phone doesn’t work out here—but your aunt says if you climb to the top of Hawk Peak you might find cell reception.

And off you go. That’s pretty much the entire setup and plot of A Short Hike. Oh, and you’re a bird. That’s important. You walk, hop, and glide your way towards the top, following the trail if you feel like it or aimlessly wandering if you don’t. A Short Hike doesn’t really care what you do, but has filled every nook and cranny with potential discoveries—chests to open, treasures to dig up, characters to talk to, fish to catch, secret passages, and so forth. It’s a magical slice-of-life experience, one that made me surprisingly nostalgic for summer camp. It’s short, yes, but compelling.

Session

With EA stubbornly refusing to make a Skate 4, it falls to others to ollie that gap. Of the few choices out there, Session is probably my favorite—though it takes a lot of getting used to.

Billed a “skateboarding sim,” Session’s controls are incredibly complicated. Overcomplicated, I’d argue. Steering is done with the triggers, and then the analog sticks each control a foot. Left stick, left foot. Right stick, right foot. Oh, and if you switch your stance, the sticks swap as well. It is an absolute nightmare that ties my brain up in knots—and thus pulling off a trick feels incredibly rewarding as a result. Like the early days of Skate, I’ve been able to watch myself get progressively better at Session. Not good, but better. I’m looking forward to seeing what 2020 brings for this Early Access game.

Later Alligator

Who’s trying to kill Pat the Alligator? And why? That’s the mystery at the heart of Later Alligator, one of this year’s most charming adventure games. In the vein of Puzzle Agent or Professor Layton, Later Alligator wraps a thin story around 30-odd minigames. There’s a rhythm game, a Flappy Bird clone, a spot-the-difference, a version of Simon, all of the classics.

The characters and world make even the most well-trod activity feel fresh though. Later Alligator’s version of New York City is packed full of gator puns, meta-humor, dad jokes, and secrets. It’s the perfect way to spend a lazy afternoon.

