CES 2020: Mobvoi debut second-gen TicPods and TicPods Pro

Credit: Mobvoi

Mobvoi have debuted a pair of new true wireless earbuds that evoke the colorful design of their predecessors and the features of their biggest rivals.

The new TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro both feature Qualcomm's AptX audio tech, an in-ear design, "Tickle" controls and in-ear detection. Essentially, where the earlier models focused on nailing the basics, the new TicPods dare to throw in a few fresh thrills.



The TicPods 2 offer up to 4 hours of continuous playback and up to 23 hours of battery life. The TicPods 2 Pro feature a slightly-lower overall usage of 20 hours but boast support for head-gesture controls (letting you nod your head to take and refuse calls), wake-word activation, TicHear quick commands for your voice assistant of choice and dual-mic noise-cancellation.



Both headphones also come with quick pairing, Bluetooth 5 connectivity and an IPX4 dust and waterproof rating. The charger case here is also 42% smaller than it's predecessor. You can read our review of the original TicPods here.



Australian pricing and availability for the TicPods Pro and TicPods 2 is to be announced.



Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.