Dell fire off with a 5G-capable Latitude laptop ahead of CES

(PC World) on

Credit: Dell

Dell has announced a new business-book laptop that takes the best of their XPS range and pairs it with 5G connectivity. 

Set to be shown off at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, the new Dell Latitude 9510 is available in both traditional clamshell or 2-in-1 convertible form-factors. 

Similar to Dell’s popular XPS line, the Latitude 9510 features a 15-inch InfinityEdge display, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and an expanded set of grill speakers that promise to make it ideal for hands-free collaboration, video and voice conferencing. 

In addition to offering a particular light physical footprint and plenty of ports that its competition don’t, Dell are looking to distinguish the Latitude 9510 through 5G connectivity and long battery life. The OEM say they’re targeting a hectic 30 hours of usage per charge - which sounds a little bold. We’ll have to see.

Under the hood, the Latitude 9510 is equipped with Intel processors of up to an i7 vPro, (up to) 16GB of RAM and integrated UHD graphics.

Although we’ve yet to go hands-on with the machine, the Dell Latitude 9510 looks to have the makings of a workplace-grade Macbook alternative. Local pricing and availability is to be announced

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.

Tags DellLatitude 9510

Fergus Halliday
