Alienware embrace FreeSync with new 244Hz gaming monitor

Dell are looking to distinguish themselves in the FreeSync display space with the new Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor.

In addition to playing nice with AMD’s FreeSync, the new Alienware 25 features an IPS display, 244Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and built-in AlienFX RGB lighting. The monitor also boasts an adjustable stand with optimised ventilliation. 

Dell say they’re also working on a G-Sync compatible version of the Alienware 25 but won’t commit to any specific timeline for when that’ll be available.

In terms of design, this thing doesn’t stray too far from what’s come before but it’ll certainly look nice on your desk. It fits right among the rest of the the modern Alienware aesthetic.

Dell are also looking to cement their credentials by promoting the Alienware 25 as the official competition monitor for select League of Legends events - though we're still waiting to hear back from Dell about the exact nature of this partnership.

Australian pricing and availability for the Alienware 25 gaming monitor is to be announced.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.

Alienware

Fergus Halliday
