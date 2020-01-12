Dell upgrade the XPS 13 ahead of CES

Credit: Dell

Dell’s ultra-desirable XPS 13 is getting a big upgrade in 2019.

Announced in time for this year’s CES in Las Vegas, the new XPS 13 features a larger display, more premium design and a new edge-to-edge keyboard. 

The most visible improvements here concern the laptop’s 14-inch InfinityEdge display. Where the previous models worked to whittle away the top and side-bezels, the new XPS 13 cracks down on the bottom-most edge of the display. All told, Dell say it offers a 6.8% larger display. 

As mentioned, the keyboard on the new XPS 13 is also getting a rebuild. The new keyboard is said to be approximately 17% larger and will stretch all the way to the edge of the clamshell, allowing for more comfortable usage. 

The new XPS 13 is already shaping up to be a significant upgrade on its predecessor without compromising what already worked about one of the best Windows laptops out there. Under the hood, it'll come equipped with a 10th Gen Intel CPU (up to an i7-1065G7), up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1 terabyte of PCIe SSD storage, a 52Whr battery and either Intel Iris Plus Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics (depending on the processor).

Australian pricing and availability for the XPS 13 is to be confirmed.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.

Fergus Halliday
