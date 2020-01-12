Lenovo's Thinkpad X1 Yoga gets a bright display option and Intel's latest CPUs

The maximum brightness on the new display option is a blazing 500 nits.

Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a premium corporate laptop with 360-degree hinge, and it moves into its 5th generation with the 10th generation of Intel Core power—the latest Comet Lake CPUs with vPro security. (The current generation already uses the first wave of 10th-gen chips without vPro.)

Due to ship later in 2020 with a starting price of $1,599, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga will also offer a new display option: a full HD PrivacyGuard Panel that thwarts peekers and offers a maximum brightness of 500 nits. We don't know the cost of this option.

Lenovo The 360-degree hinge allows tablet use. There is an integrated pen.

We do know the major specs for the next ThinkPad X1 Yoga, listed below. Note that ethernet is available only via external dongle (as is true for prior generations, due to the slender chassis):

CPU: Intel 10th-gen (Comet Lake) Core i5 and Core i7, including vPro versions and the 6-core Core i7-10710U

RAM: 8GB to 16GB LPDDR3

Display choices (all 14-inch diagonal):

Full HD (1920x1080) touch or non-touch, 400 nits' maximum brightness

Full HD IPS touch with PrivacyGuard and 500 nits' maximum brightness

WQHD (2560x1440) IPS with 300 nits' maximum brightness

HDR 400 UHD (3840x2160) with 500 nits' maximum brightness

Graphics: Integrated

Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe SSD

Connectivity: Two USB 3.1 Gen 1, two Thunderbolt 3, HDMI 1.4, audio jack

Networking: WLAN 802.11ax, ethernet via a Docking Dongle

Dimensions: 12.7 x 8.6 x 0.58 inches

Weight: 2.99 pounds

Battery: 51Wh, estimated 10-15 hours of life

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga also comes with an integrated pen. Lenovo offers other pen options.

The chassis is made mostly of aluminum, but the bottom panel is magnesium.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga will be among the first laptops to use the vPro versions of Intel's Comet Lake chips. We'll look forward to learning more about the CPU and the laptop it runs if we have an opportunity to review this model.