Brydge introduce new iPadOS options with the Brydge Pro+ and trackpad

(PC World) on

Credit: Brydge

Brydge’s iPad accessory lineup has grown by two sizes ahead of this year’s CES in Las Vegas, where the company will be showing off the new Brydge Pro+ keyboard and the iPadOS Trackpad.

Picking up where Brydge’s less-fancy Pro keyboards leave off, the new Pro+ Keyboards feature the same backlit keys, flexible positioning and long battery life plus one big difference. As opposed to what’s come before, the Brydge Pro+ integrates a trackpad. 

Brydge say this addition allows for more optimised use of iPadOS’ new Assistive Touch features. Simply put, the new accessory, which is available for both 12.6 and 11-inch sizings of Apple’s premium tablet, lets you push your iPad closer than ever before to the sleek form-factor offered by Apple’s own MacBooks. If you were already eyeing on of Brydge’s Pro stock, this is only going to appeal to you more. 

The new accessories follows on from the introduction of limited support for mice that came with the latest major software update for the platform. It’s also accompanied by the iPad OS Trackpad - which is basically a clone of the Chromebook trackpad they released last year with support for Apple’s latest tablet lineup. 

With prices starting at US$199, Brydge’s Pro+ keyboard for the iPad Pro is available for preorder from the 7th of January 2020 via the Brydge website.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Brydge

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?