Brydge introduce new iPadOS options with the Brydge Pro+ and trackpad

Credit: Brydge

Brydge’s iPad accessory lineup has grown by two sizes ahead of this year’s CES in Las Vegas, where the company will be showing off the new Brydge Pro+ keyboard and the iPadOS Trackpad.



Picking up where Brydge’s less-fancy Pro keyboards leave off, the new Pro+ Keyboards feature the same backlit keys, flexible positioning and long battery life plus one big difference. As opposed to what’s come before, the Brydge Pro+ integrates a trackpad.

Brydge say this addition allows for more optimised use of iPadOS’ new Assistive Touch features. Simply put, the new accessory, which is available for both 12.6 and 11-inch sizings of Apple’s premium tablet, lets you push your iPad closer than ever before to the sleek form-factor offered by Apple’s own MacBooks. If you were already eyeing on of Brydge’s Pro stock, this is only going to appeal to you more.

The new accessories follows on from the introduction of limited support for mice that came with the latest major software update for the platform. It’s also accompanied by the iPad OS Trackpad - which is basically a clone of the Chromebook trackpad they released last year with support for Apple’s latest tablet lineup.

With prices starting at US$199, Brydge’s Pro+ keyboard for the iPad Pro is available for preorder from the 7th of January 2020 via the Brydge website.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.

