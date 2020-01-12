Withings debut new sleep-savvy smart watch

(PC World) on

Credit: Withings

Withings have shown off what they’re billing the world’s first clinically validated hybrid smart watch that can detect risk of arrhythmia and sleep apnea.

Revealed in time for this year’s CES in Las Vegas, the new Withings ScanWatch comes with both the previous capabilities and plenty more besides. It support category staples like heart rate tracking, sport tracking, sleep and elevation tracking alongside more nuanced fare like the ability to detect bradycardia and tachycardia. 

“ScanWatch is our most ambitious medical tracker and purposely designed to detect the early presence of AFib and sleep apnea - two related issues that are extremely common yet largely undiagnosed, despite their known impact on multiple health conditions,” said Withings CEO, Mathieu Letombe. 

“Worn throughout the day and night, ScanWatch provides an early warning system, collecting and sharing critical health data with users and their physicians.”

In some ways, the ScanWatch feels like the “wearable so good it might save your live” marketing that Apple have deployed in recent years taken to a natural conclusion.

The other big sell here is the battery life. Where other smart watches last days, the Withing’s ScanWatch can go for 30 days at a time. In a world where longer battery life often leads to a more convenience smart watch experience, a full month of regular usage ends up looking like a significant advantage. Of course, battery life isn’t everything

In Australia, the Withings ScanWatch will retail for AU$479. The device is due to launch in the second quarter of 2020 across both Australia and New Zealand. 

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CESWithings

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?