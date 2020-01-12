Withings debut new sleep-savvy smart watch

Credit: Withings

Withings have shown off what they’re billing the world’s first clinically validated hybrid smart watch that can detect risk of arrhythmia and sleep apnea.



Revealed in time for this year’s CES in Las Vegas, the new Withings ScanWatch comes with both the previous capabilities and plenty more besides. It support category staples like heart rate tracking, sport tracking, sleep and elevation tracking alongside more nuanced fare like the ability to detect bradycardia and tachycardia.

“ScanWatch is our most ambitious medical tracker and purposely designed to detect the early presence of AFib and sleep apnea - two related issues that are extremely common yet largely undiagnosed, despite their known impact on multiple health conditions,” said Withings CEO, Mathieu Letombe.

“Worn throughout the day and night, ScanWatch provides an early warning system, collecting and sharing critical health data with users and their physicians.”

In some ways, the ScanWatch feels like the “wearable so good it might save your live” marketing that Apple have deployed in recent years taken to a natural conclusion.

The other big sell here is the battery life. Where other smart watches last days, the Withing’s ScanWatch can go for 30 days at a time. In a world where longer battery life often leads to a more convenience smart watch experience, a full month of regular usage ends up looking like a significant advantage. Of course, battery life isn’t everything

In Australia, the Withings ScanWatch will retail for AU$479. The device is due to launch in the second quarter of 2020 across both Australia and New Zealand.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.