HP glorify their glitziest Spectre x360 with better battery life and thinner bezels

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray

HP have given their 15-inch Spectre x360 a tune-up in time for this year’s CES in Las Vegas.



The new version of the company’s premium professional laptop features a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display with thin bezels and a 30% wider colour gamut range. On paper, these specs aren’t exactly exclusive but they do see the Spectre x360 in good company.

The new Spectre x360 15 also features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a fingerprint sensor, a tiny IR camera with a kill switch and the promise of up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge. Regardless of the tech pedigree involved, that's a pretty lofty claim. We'll have to see if the final product stacks up.

“We are passionate about creating devices and computing experiences that lead us into the future and enable more freedom in how the next generation creates, consumes content, and collaborates,” said Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc.

“As the PC becomes increasingly relevant, HP continues delivering amazing devices, and display and accessory innovations that deliver both performance and lightness, durability and design, and mobility and privacy.”

Full specs, Australian pricing and availability for the the HP Spectre x360 15 are to be confirmed.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.