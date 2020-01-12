HP covets content creators with new Envy 32 All-in-One

Credit: HP

HP are staking out a corner of the content creation market for themselves with the new HP Envy 32 All-in-One

Announced ahead of this year’s CES, the Envy 32 features a HDR600 display, a nifty multi-device keyboard and an Nvidia RTX graphics card. The all-in-one workstation can be kitted out with up to RTX 2060 or even RTX 2080 graphics.

Under the hood, the machine can also be kitted out with up to 32 gigs of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and up to a 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Basically, the Envy 32 is being built-from-the-ground-up to be a one-stop shop for demanding content creators who don’t want to drop five digits on Apple’s Mac Pro workstation.

The other unique selling point here is Advanced Audio Stream. This inclusion promises to deliver something a little closer to subwoofer-like results from the AIO’s two speaker system. There’s also an integrated wireless charger.

Full specs, Australian pricing and availability for the HP Envy 32 All-in-One is to be confirmed.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.