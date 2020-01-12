Suunto show off flagship Suunto 7 smartwatch

Credit: Suunto

Suunto’s latest flagship product, the Suunto 7, won’t come to Australia until the end of January but it will be on display at this weeks’ CES in Las Vegas.



The new smart watch sports an OLED display, runs on Google’s WearOS platform, supports a whopping 70 different spots modes, is capable of contactless payments and more.

According to Heikki Norta, chief digital officer and president of connected devices and digital services at Amer Sports Corporation (Suunto’s parent company), “we live in a blended life that demands a technology partner who does not sacrifice functionality in sport or everyday use.”

“Combining Suunto’s decades worth of versatile sports and outdoor expertise with the helpful smartwatch features from Wear OS by Google provides an incredible opportunity for us to inspire new and expanding audiences to explore their surroundings, wherever those adventures might take them.”



In terms of battery life, Suunto say the new model will offer up to 12 hours of continuous GPS tracking or 48 hours in regular use. It’s also water-proof, shock-proof and dirt-proof - meaning you should be safe to take it on even the most demanding of hikes.

In Australia, the Suunto 7 will be available for an RRP of $799 from January 31 through the Suunto website and retailers like JB Hi-Fi.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.