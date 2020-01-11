Hisenses’ first Dual Cell ULED XD TV to launch in 2020

Credit: Fergus Halliday

Talked up at last year’s CES, Hisense’s ULED XD TV is finally ready for prime time.

Ahead of this year’s consumer electronics trade show, the company have confirmed they plan to launch their first Dual Cell ULED XD TV in Australia later this year.

“There is no doubt that 2020 will herald a new era in television manufacturing and it starts right here with the Hisense ULED XD,” said Andre Iannuzzi, the Head of Marketing at Hisense Australia.

The term dual cell here refers to the unique way that Hisense are taking things when it comes to how their TVs are being built.

Previously, the LCD LED designs like those found within the company's existing ULED range combined an RGB display panel with a backlight. Hisense's new ULED XD approach involves squeezing a second HD greyscale panel between the TV's 4K panel and the LED backlight.



The end result? Hisense say they’ll be able to offer deeper blacks that are comparable to those found in OLED TVs at a reduced cost to consumers. Whether that claim lives up to the hype is to be determined but it’s certainly an interesting development in the OLED vs QLED arms race that’s dominated the last few years of the TV tech.



“If there ever was a Hisense TV technology to challenge OLED, this would be it. With its highly innovative composition and design, the ULED XD combines two LCD layers that are fused together to create one incredibly impressive display. It sets a new standard in LED TVs and we can’t wait to introduce it to Australians,” Iannuzzi says.



Hisense say additional details around the pricing and availability of the Hisense Duel Cell ULED XD TV will be announced sometime in the first half of 2020.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.