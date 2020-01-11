Samsung’s new QLED range sees the war on bezels gain a new foothold in the TV space

Credit: Samsung

Samsung’s 2020 TV range is being headlined by a simple but familiar hook: the bezels are thinner than ever before.

With details leaking out via Samsung Korea ahead of a formal reveal at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, it looks like Samsung’s 2020 TV range will feature a model with almost no bezels.

Available only in 8K, the new Samsung Q950 TS features a break of just 2.3mm between the edges of the display and the physical edge of the unit. All up, Samsung say it’s a screen to body ratio of 99% - which is a pretty nifty feat even if the feature itself isn’t exactly something that modern TV shoppers have been clamoring for.

The Q950 TS will also be the first Samsung TV to deliver on the AI-enhanced video processing tech they teased at last year's CES.

Powered by a new version of its AI Quantum Processor optimized for 8K, Samsung are officially rolling out the red carpet for AI ScaleNet. This feature, which will launch in partnership with Amazon Prime Video, promises to reduce data loss when it comes to streaming video content.

Samsung say AI ScaleNet will "effectively cut in half the bandwidth needed for consumers to stream content" -which is a pretty wild claim to make, no matter how good your current internet connection is.

As with last year's flagship models, the Samsung Q950 TS is powered by Tizen, integrates with Bixby, Google Assistant and Alexa. It also boasts full-array local dimming and delivers brighter, more saturated colors using quantum dots.

“8K resolution has the potential to transform our industry. Screens over 75” are the fastest growing segment in the market, and that segment is where 8K resolution matters the most,” said Joe Stinziano, Head of Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung Electronics America.

“Our 2020 8K lineup demonstrates the power of this potential. Its unprecedented immersive capabilities and unparalleled smart features empower consumers to pursue their passions more simply and more comprehensively than ever before.”

Australian pricing for the Samsung Q950 TS is to be confirmed.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.





