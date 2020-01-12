ROG open new frontier for customisation through new Zephyrus G14

(PC World) on

Credit: Fergus Halliday

ASUS’s ROG sub-brand has found a new way to make their Zephyrus G14 stand out.

In addition to offering up top-notch gaming specs, the latest version of ASUS’ thin and light gaming laptop comes with a programmable LED display on the back. On the side of the laptop that you'll be using, you also a get a slick 14-inch FHD display with thin bezels, 100% sRGB, 120Hz refresh rate and support for AMD's FreeSync. 

There's also a version with a wQHD version for content creators who need something a little sharper.

Back when it first debuted, the ROG Zephyrus made every other gaming laptop out there seem chunky and outdated. However, with the advent of Max-Q, the Zephyus form-factors have become more the rule and less the exception.

With the new 2020 version of the Zephyrus G14, ASUS are looking to make their gaming ultra book stand out again. On paper, this seems like a smart play. There’s been a steady rise in Twitch-friendly gaming gear that offers new avenues for customisation and this machine fits into that mold nicely. 

Shown off at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, ASUS used a simple app to display messages, icons and animation. We even tested it and, yes, it does work with memes - since you can drag any .gif file right into the dedicated software for the feature. 

Credit: Fergus Halliday

The catch here is that you have to get the special edition of the new laptop to get the extra display. A version of the new G14 without the feature is also available for those who don’t care enough to warrant the expense. 

Regardless and under the hood, the new Zephyrus G14 features a Ryzen 4000 H-Series processor -  which ASUS say will be exclusive to their laptop for the first six months - paired up with an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card and up to 32GB of RAM. The new Zephyrus also touts a slimmer power supply unit and can be charged using USB Type-C besides.

No word yet on Australian pricing and availability for the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14. However, expect it to arrive somewhere around (but likely above) the prices for the current generation of Zephyrus hardware. 

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags asusrogZephyrus G14

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?