ROG open new frontier for customisation through new Zephyrus G14

Credit: Fergus Halliday

ASUS’s ROG sub-brand has found a new way to make their Zephyrus G14 stand out.

In addition to offering up top-notch gaming specs, the latest version of ASUS’ thin and light gaming laptop comes with a programmable LED display on the back. On the side of the laptop that you'll be using, you also a get a slick 14-inch FHD display with thin bezels, 100% sRGB, 120Hz refresh rate and support for AMD's FreeSync.

There's also a version with a wQHD version for content creators who need something a little sharper.

Back when it first debuted, the ROG Zephyrus made every other gaming laptop out there seem chunky and outdated. However, with the advent of Max-Q, the Zephyus form-factors have become more the rule and less the exception.

With the new 2020 version of the Zephyrus G14, ASUS are looking to make their gaming ultra book stand out again. On paper, this seems like a smart play. There’s been a steady rise in Twitch-friendly gaming gear that offers new avenues for customisation and this machine fits into that mold nicely.

Shown off at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, ASUS used a simple app to display messages, icons and animation. We even tested it and, yes, it does work with memes - since you can drag any .gif file right into the dedicated software for the feature.

Credit: Fergus Halliday

The catch here is that you have to get the special edition of the new laptop to get the extra display. A version of the new G14 without the feature is also available for those who don’t care enough to warrant the expense.

Regardless and under the hood, the new Zephyrus G14 features a Ryzen 4000 H-Series processor - which ASUS say will be exclusive to their laptop for the first six months - paired up with an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card and up to 32GB of RAM. The new Zephyrus also touts a slimmer power supply unit and can be charged using USB Type-C besides.

No word yet on Australian pricing and availability for the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14. However, expect it to arrive somewhere around (but likely above) the prices for the current generation of Zephyrus hardware.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.