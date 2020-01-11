ASUS deploy Mini-LED and 360Hz panels in latest ROG gaming monitor lineup

Credit: ASUS

Shown off at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, ASUS latest ROG gaming monitor lineup brings some top-notch tech to the fore.

Headlining the range, you’ve got the 43-inch ROG Swift PG43UQ. Designed for big screen gaming and previously shown off at Gamescom and E3 it's got a 144Hz refresh rate, G-Sync compatibility and Display HDR1000 capabilities. It also utilises the same Display Stream Compression tech, which promises more efficient when it comes to UHD video streams.

Then, you've got the Mini-LED powered ASUS ROG PG32UQX. It's a 32.5-inch 4K monitor with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a Mini-LED backlight that breaks down into just shy of 1200 local dimming zones. Out of the box, it'lbe able to deliver 90% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB color-gamut coverage.

The one thing it does lack, however, is G-Sync compatibility. Still, it's the first gaming monitor to tout the technology and, hands on, it looked to be a treat.

Last but certainly not least, ASUS are also showing off a new ROG Swift 360. Like the name suggests, this monitor features a 360Hz display panel. ASUS are billing it as the "fastest esports display" in the world. It's 24.5-inches in size and comes with full G-Sync Ultimate compatibility.



Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.

