ASUS' latest ExpertBook is so lightweight it's actually filthy

Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

ASUS' latest ExpertBook comes ready for business and weighs just 870g.

Billed as the lightest 14-inch business laptop around, the ExpertBook B9 features then latest Intel Core i7-10510 processor, integrated Intel graphics, 16GB of LDDR3 RAM, up to 2TB of on-board SSD storage and a 14-inch LED backlit FHD display with thin bezels.

On top of a MIL-STD 810G grading for durability, the ExpertBook B9 also comes loaded with ports. This is a slim laptop that doesn't cut corners when it comes to traditional USB ports, HDMI outputs and headphone jacks. Even compared to light laptops, the ExpertBook B9 is a featherweight to handle.

As for battery life, ASUS are talking a big game here with 24 of promised usage on a single charge.

Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

No word yet on whether the ExpertBook B9 will come to Australia, nor how much it will cost when and if it does. Personally though, I'm looking out for it. Weight is a pretty fast way to stand out in the laptop space and the B9 excels on that particular front.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.



Credit: Intel