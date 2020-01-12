ASUS gamble on a new gaming mouse with a built-in joystick

(PC World) on

Credit: Fergus Halliday

ASUS' latest accessory takes the concept of a gaming mouse in a new direction.

The new ROG Chakram features a stubby joystick where you'd ordinarily find a set of programmable buttons. To use, it felt pretty similar to the nub on the Playstation Vita. If you don't like it, it's also removable.

Of course, the Chakram is more than just a gimmick. 

Under the hood, it rocks a set of Omron D2FC switches and a 16K DPI sensor. It also supports what ASUS are calling "tri-mode" connectivity - meaning it can be used via a USB cable, via 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi or via Bluetooth. The Chakram also touts 400IPS tracking speed and 40G acceleration. 

Credit: Fergus Halliday

All up, the ROG Chakram weighs 121 grams. That's not quite the lightest gaming mouse in the world but its certainly leaning in the right direction. Likewise and when used wirelessly, you'll get 79 hours of gaming out of the Chakram. Opt for Bluetooth and you'll boost that number up to 101 hours. 

The gaming mouse also supports fast and wireless charging via Qi. Charge it for 15 minutes and you'll walk away with 12 hours of usage.

At the time of writing, ASUS have yet to confirm whether they'll be bringing the ROG Chakram to the Australian market nor how much it'll likely cost. 

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.

Credit: Fergus Halliday

 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags asusrogROG Chakram

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Cool Tech

Toys for Boys

Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?