Razer reinvigorate a classic with DeathAdder V2

Credit: Razer

The gaming mice to end all gaming mice is finally getting a sequel - Razer have announced the new Razer DeathAdder V2.

Building from the blueprint of the original DeathAdder, Razer say the V2 will deliver best-in-class ergonomics. The new mouse promises instictive and tactile scroll wheel usage and fast combustibility via eight programmable. It'll also come with top-range specs. Under the hood of this thing, you'll find a Razer Focus+ optical sensor and Razer optical switches.

The culmination of both nostalgia for a rightfully-revered piece of gaming gear and a push by Razer for more ownership and control over the components inside their products leave the DeathAdder V2 poised to be one of the most exciting new gaming mice on the table for 2020 consumers. All the same, asking lighting to strike twice is always a tall order. Will the DeathAdder V2 manage to replicate the trendsetting spark of its predecessor? Only time will tell.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is available from this week at an RRP of AU$159.

