Arlo introduce a wire-free floodlight camera

Credit: Arlo

Alro have added a wireless floodlight camera to their ecosystem of smart surveillance tech.

Shown off at this year's CES in Las Vegas, the new Arlo Wire-Free Floodlight Camera comes equipped with powerful LEDs, an integrated 2K HDR camera with a 160-degree field of view, two-way audio support and a built-in siren. As with the rest of the Arlo range, it also supports more nuanced customisation and more advanced capabilities for Arlo Smart subscribers.

Obviously, the new product will play nice with any other Arlo products you own.However, interestingly, Arlo say that users will be able to configure the ambient light sensor’s sensitivity threshold to surrounding light within the Arlo app - helping users further preserve battery life of the product’s battery life.

“Arlo’s industry-leading technology is now packed into a wire free, sleek form factor allowing for seamless camera and floodlight integration,” said Bradley Little, Vice President of Sales APAC.

“With this highly functional, yet minimalist design, users are able to reap the benefits of increased illumination, best-in-class camera performance and computer vision technology resulting in even more peace of mind – all without compromising their home exterior aesthetic.”

Australian pricing and availability for the Arlo Wire-Free Floodlight Camera is to be confirmed.

Disclosure - our coverage of CES 2020 was sponsored by Intel and Dell, who covered the cost of our flights to the US and our accommodation for the duration of our stay in Las Vegas.



