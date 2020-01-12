Canon adds a new heavyweight to their DSLR lineup: the EOS-1D X Mark III

(PC World) on

Credit: Canon

Canon's anticipated EOS-1D X Mark III has finally been formally unveiled.

It's not quite mirrorless but as far as DSLR cameras go, the EOS-1D X Mark III is hard to beat. 

The new flagship camera features a 20.1-megapixel sensor, higher ISO performance (from ISO 50 up to ISO 819,200), more nuanced AF capabilities and support for shooting speeds of up to 20FPS when autofocus is enabled. 

Accompanying these professionally-minded inclusions, the Mark III also comes with support for up to 5.5K 12-bit RAW video recording, a first for non-cinema Canon EOS cameras. It also features an EF mount and will play nice with all relevant lenses. Canon claim the Mark III is their most advanced video product with interchangeable lenses outside of the Cinema EOS series.

On top of the above, the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III will the first camera to the market to utilise a High Detail Low-Pass Filter. Canon say this feature samples the light over a greater number of points to achieve sharper and higher resolution images. 

Continuing on this trend of firsts, the EOS-1D X Mark III is also set to be the first Canon EOS camera to support the HEIF file format and adopt CFexpress memory cards. There are two CFexpress memory slots on the Mark III, with a single card included in the box. 

Jason McLean, Director of Consumer Imaging at Canon Australia, says that “We are truly excited to kick off the new decade by offering the ultimate interchangeable lens camera that brings faster shooting and image transfer speeds, complete silence using an electronic shutter, cutting-edge head detection, and cinematic movie quality."

"No doubt, 2020 will be another big year in news, sport, politics, and cultural moments and we’ve built this camera to enable every content creator who makes a living via moving and still images to bring the best stories to life in uncompromised detail. We look forward to seeing what people can achieve with this amazing new camera and can’t wait to show what else we will launch in the remainder of the year.”

The Canon EOS-1D X Mark III will be available from Canon’s online store and official Canon retailers from February 2020, with pricing set at dealer discretion. 

Tags CanonEOS-1D X Mark III

Fergus Halliday
Brand Post

